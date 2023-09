NEW YORK, NY– Today Show host, Hoda Kotb, showed audiences how she eats a Twix candy bar. Instead of biting into one of the sticks. She eats the top of caramel off first and leaving the wafer for later. Her demonstration grossed out her co-host, Jenna Bush-Hager on Friday. The taste testing happened during a segment where the hosts ranked their favorite candy bars. Twix took the number one spot.