CHARLOTTE, N.C.– 13th annual Charlotte Fashion Week is one of the leading fashion weeks in the United States, announced today its September 26-30, 2023 schedule. The fashion runways will show over 500 models, 56 Designers, Boutiques and Retailers. Go to www.CharlotteFashionWeek. com. for a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets. This multimedia event presents high-end runway shows, interactive entertainment, fashionable kick off parties, chic after-parties, and press events.