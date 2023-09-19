Pleasant Trend Continues, Watching for Potential Wet Weekend

AM Headlines

Coolest morning since mid-June

Pleasant and sunny through much of the work week

Potential tropical development off the southeast coast this weekend Discussion

Cool Nights, Pleasant and Sunny Days

We’re on our way to the coolest morning since mid-June — almost 100 days. Temps range from the mid-40s in the mountains to the mid to upper 50s across the Piedmont. Pleasant and sunny day after this crisp start this morning. Highs will reach the low 80s. Overnight lows will once again fall into the 50s overnight. High pressure will keep our forecast quiet through the majority of the week. Clouds will begin to fill in late week, but rain is not likely until this weekend.

Potential Tropical Development off the Southeast Coast this Weekend

We’re watching for the potential development of a tropical system off the southeast coast. Regardless of development in our next named storm, this system as the potential to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous surf to our coastal communities. Locally? We will need to watch, but likely it will start to get breezy Friday night with the best chance of rain Saturday for the first day of Fall. Temps will remain well below average this weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s into early next week.