Another Nice Day Ahead Of Possible Coastal Storm Impacts

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. PM isolated showers. Breezy with wind out of the N/NE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Watching the southeast coast as a non-tropical low pressure is expected to develop. Track will determine if and when we see rain. Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty in models. Some showing rain, some showing nothing. See more below.