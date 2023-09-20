Bank of America Increases US Minimum Hourly Wage to $23 as Next Step to $25 by 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – (Newsletter) Bank of America announced it has again increased its U.S. minimum hourly wage for employees on its stated path to $25 by 2025. The company will move to $23 in October. By 2025, its minimum hourly wage will have increased by nearly $14 per hour — or more than 121% — since 2010.

This move builds on the bank’s history of being a national leader in establishing a minimum rate of pay for U.S. hourly employees. In the last six years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to $15 in 2017; to $17 in 2019; to $20 in 2020; to $21 in 2021 – and to $22 in May 2022. The company’s increase to starting pay of $23 per hour will increase the minimum annualized salary for full-time employees to nearly $48,000.

About Bank Of America

