More Clouds, Staying Dry

AM Headlines:

More clouds today

Seasonable highs in the low 80s

Staying dry w/ average temps through the end of the week

Coastal low could bring breezy and wet weather Friday PM – Saturday Discussion:

Expect a bit more cloud cover today, but seasonable highs continue. Temps will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with the ridge of high pressure continuing to keep the weather quiet through the end of the week. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s into Friday. Watching for the development of a coastal low off the Florida Peninsula. The chance of this becoming our next named tropical system is low, but regardless of development it will bring the threat of heavy rain, gusty wind and a high rip current risk for our coastal communities. Locally the wind will pick up Friday night with rain chances increasing Friday evening through Saturday as the low lifts north. Temps will be cooler for the First Day of Fall on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will move north of the region Sunday taking the rain chances with it. Highs will bounce back into the low 80s for early next week.