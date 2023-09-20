Three Dead In Car Crash In Cabarrus County

1/2

2/2



CABARRUS COUNTY — Three people are dead and others sustained multiple injuries in a three-car accident in Cabarrus County on the morning of Wednesday, September 20th.

The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Bethel School Road in Midland, NC, leaving a family of three – a man, a woman, and a 12-year-old child – dead. A medical helicopter was called to the scene of the crash.

Police officers have closed the road for several hours, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.