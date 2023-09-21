Healthy Headlines: Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — It’s Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month. These are, of course, cancers that affect women’s reproductive systems. Today we’ll talk about one of them: cervical cancer, which used to be the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

Joining us in this week’s Healthy Headlines segment is Dr. Matt McDonald, medical director at Novant Health Gynecologic Oncology Associates.

Watch the full interview below: