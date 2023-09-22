Catawba County Grand Jury Indicts Four Men In Long View Cold Case Murder

LONG VIEW, N.C. — Investigators with the Long View Police Department have charged four men in a nearly 15 year old cold case murder.

Emandalae Tolbert, Anthony Tucker, Jamar Propst, and Pierre Ramseur are all indicted in the 2008 murder of 26-year-old Jeter Edward “Eddie” Greene Jr.

On October 3, 2008, Greene’s body was found inside his work van at 1937 1st Ave

SW, in Long View. He had been robbed and shot. The case soon after went cold.

In April 2020, Long View Police Investigators reopened the case and requested the continued assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Information and evidence gathered during the joint investigation revealed that the four

above listed suspects murdered Greene during the commission of a robbery.

A Catawba County Grand Jury indicted Tolbert, Tucker, Propst, and Ramseur on September 18, 2023. Each have

been charged with Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery With a

Dangerous Weapon.