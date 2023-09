Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers roll in overnight. It will be breezy. Wind: N 10-20 G: 30. Low: Near 60.

Saturday: Scattered showers, windy and cooler. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: N/NW 10-20 G:30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.