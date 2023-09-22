Festival In The Park Preview

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– It’s a great weekend to spend at the park. The 59th Annual Festival In The Park will take place at Freedom Park. The family fun kicks off today and runs through the weekend. There will be so much to enjoy from art to food. Admission is free. Check out the times and dates below.

59TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL IN THE PARK

Friday, September 22, 2023 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, September 23, 2023 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, September 24, 2023 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

FREEDOM PARK