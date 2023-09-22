Hurricane Hugo: 34th Anniversary

1/7

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (WCCB) — Tonight marks 34 years since Hurricane Hugo made landfall.

At midnight on September 22nd, 1989, Hugo was a category four hurricane when it made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina.

It was still a category 1 hurricane as it moved over Charlotte during the early morning hours.

The Charlotte area saw extensive damage. Buildings in Uptown had windows blown out. Thousands of trees were lost due to high winds. At one point, Duke Energy reported 98 percent of customers did not have power.

Hugo was responsible for 3 fatalities in the Charlotte area. In all, at least 86 fatalities.