Police Investigating Threats Made To Two South Charlotte Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they are investigating threats made to Ardrey Kell High School and Community House Middle School on Friday. School officials confirm both schools were placed on lockdown while police investigated the threats.

Both Ardrey Kell High School and Community House Middle School have both been cleared. No firearms were located. No active shooter located. We are working with @CharMeckSchools to help reunite parents and students. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 22, 2023

South Division Officers Investigating School Threats https://t.co/XkhTcFeZWf — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 22, 2023

Messaging sent to parents by the Ardrey Kell Principal says:

“Hello Ardrey Kell families, this is Principal Jamie Brooks reaching out to inform you that the school is on a lockdown. There is possibly an armed person on campus. Law enforcement is on site. We will provide updates when we have them. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your continued support of Ardrey Kell.”

Police say at this time no threats have been located and there is no evidence of a shooting. They will remain on scene investigating.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials are communicating with parents about student pick up areas.

WCCB has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as more becomes available.