Las Vegas, NV– Kroy Biermann might have a light at the end of his massive debt tunnel, and it’s all thanks to a male strip club willing to dish out some serious cash if Kroy’s willing to get down ‘n dirty. Kings of Hustler in Sin City is giving Kroy the chance to make a sweet $150k to “perform a live strip tease” at its location. The club’s manager, Brittany Rose, says she’s certain he’ll also “make a ton of money in tips.”