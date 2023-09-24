Usher Set To Headline The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Usher’s new confession: Grammy-winning artist Usher is set to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

According to Roc Nation and NFL news release on Sunday, Usher will take the field at the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium during the halftime show presented by Apple Music.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” said Usher. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Viewers can catch the talented R&B singer perform Live on February 11th.