Mostly Cloudy Skies Dominate The Week
Mostly cloudy, cool and drizzly midweek
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers and storms.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 70s. Widely scattered showers.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 70s. Isolated showers.
Friday: Dry with more sunshine. Highs near 80.
Tropics:
- Tropical Storm Philippe is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This is no threat to land.
- There is a tropical wave west of the Cabo Verde Islands with a high chance of development. This is one to watch. The next name of the list is Rina.