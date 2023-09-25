Police Investigating Salisbury Shooting That Left Three Injured

SALISBURY, N.C. – The Salisbury Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of injuring three people in a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning.



According to the Salisbury Police Department, the shooting occurred on Sunday, September 24th at about 12:41 a.m. on South Jake Alexander Blvd. Upon arrival, officers located three individuals that suffered gunshot wounds.

Matias Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, Flavio Antonio Arellanes-Marin, 25, and Miguel Rivero Garcia, 22, were taken to the hospital, and all three victims are in stable condition at this time, officers say.

Police say that this appears to be a standalone incident, and that there are no imminent threats to the Salisbury community.

The shooting is under investigation by the Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

No further information is available at this time. Check back for updates.