Wedge Sets Up Bringing Cooler Temps this Week

AM Headlines:

Peeks of sun and warm temps in the mid 80s Monday

Wedge will bring on clouds and cooler temps by mid-week

Expect on and off showers and drizzle by Tuesday PM/Wednesday AM

Temps will remain below average through the weekend Discussion:

Today will be the warmest day of the week — so take advantage. Highs will reach the mid 80s with peeks of sunshine through the day. A wedge will develop by Tuesday/Wednesday with cloudy skies and cooler temps in the forecast. Highs will reach the upper 70s Tuesday with showers and drizzle increasing Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Highs will struggle to break out of the low to mid 70s through the end of the week. An omega block will develop this weekend keeping rain generally east of the region, but highs will remain slightly below average with temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s through Sunday.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Philippe remains steady in the Central Atlantic. Winds are sustained near 50 mph with little change of strength expected over the next few days. As of now, this poses no threat to the US.

Two more areas to watch in the tropics:

Southeastern Gulf of Mexico (Low Chance)

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the SE Gulf. Little development expected over the next few days before it moves into a more unfavorable environment.

Eastern Atlantic (High Chance)

An area of low pressure producing showers and storms continues to organize. The environment is conducive for further development and a tropical depression is likely by mid week.