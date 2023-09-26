Below Average Temperatures Through Midweek

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and below average. Highs in the mid 70s. Isolated showers.

Friday: Dry with more sunshine. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. Highs near 80.

Tropics: