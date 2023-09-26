Below Average Temperatures Through Midweek
Temperatures return to average by Friday
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers possible.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and below average. Highs in the mid 70s. Isolated showers.
Friday: Dry with more sunshine. Highs near 80.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. Highs near 80.
Tropics:
- Tropical Storm Philippe is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This is no threat to the United States.
- There is a tropical wave west of the Cabo Verde Islands with a high chance of development. This is expected to become a Tropical Depression in the next day or two. The next name of the list is Rina.