Clouds Fill In, Cooler Temps Take Hold

AM Headlines:

Happy Equilux — Latin for equal daylight — closest to 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night today

Partly to mostly cloudy today

Temps will be near average to a degree or so below

Wedge builds in bringing drizzly rain, overcast skies and cooler temps Wednesday

Clouds begin to clear late Thursday

Sunny, dry and pleasant weekend Discussion:

Clouds will begin to thicken up today, but expecting temps to near 80 this afternoon. Wedge builds in overnight with the best chance of rain and storms for the mountains. Drizzly rain for the rest of the region Wednesday with overcast skies and well below average temps in the low 70s. Temps will remain a few degrees below average through Thursday with clouds beginning to thin late. More sunshine for the weekend with highs near 80. It will be pleasant and dry with cool nights and warm sunny days through Sunday.

Tropics Update:

Philippe remains a tropical storm but it is rather disorganized—no direct threat to land.

Tropical depression likely to form in the Eastern Atlantic in the next 2-3 days. Rina is next up on the list.