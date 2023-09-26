Pauly Shore Campaigns To Play Richard Simmons In Biopic

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Comedian Pauly Shore is on a mission to play an 80’s icon. The “Encino Man” star wants to play Richard Simmons. Simmons, so far, has not been on board with the project. The former exercise guru has been living like a recluse for years. He’s not seen in public often. But, Shore wants to do a special presentation to entice Simmons to give the project his blessing. Shore wants to put together a 10 minute presentation, directed by the same person who directed the Elton John biopic.