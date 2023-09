AM Headlines:

Cloudy and cooler today

Patchy drizzle for the mountains this AM

Warming up by this weekend Discussion:

Wedge like pattern continues today. Mostly cloudy skies with highs 5-7 degrees below average. Some patchy drizzle possible across the mountains and foothills. Clouds will begin to clear by the end of the week with temps warming back into the low 80s by Friday. Sunny and dry this weekend making for a picture perfect forecast for all outdoor plans.