Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a little more sunshine likely. Temperatures will still run below average. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Dry with more sunshine. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. Highs near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.