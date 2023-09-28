Cleveland County Man Charged With Murdering Uncle

CLEVELAND COUNTY – A Cleveland County man has been charged with the murder of his uncle stemming from an investigation from April 2023.

On April 6th, deputies responded to a call at Racine Drive in Waco, N.C. Upon arrival deputies say they located the resident of the home, Clifford Ward dead in the yard with a metal object in the back of his head.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s nephew, David Ward was interviewed and stated his uncle, Clifford Ward was prone to falling.

Medical examiners determined Ward had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and a metal object was placed there to conceal the crime, deputies say.

The victim’s nephew became a person of interest in the case. According to Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, further investigation revealed that David Ward deposited a large amount of money the day of his uncle’s death and was later found guilty of murdering his uncle, Clifford Ward.

David Ward has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.