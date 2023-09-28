Clouds Clear, as Temps Warm Thursday

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Drizzle

Peeks of sunshine this afternoon

Slightly warmer, but still below average today

Pleasant and dry weekend w/ highs in the low 80s Discussion:

Waking up to some patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Clouds will begin to fade through the afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 70s — a few degrees below normal. Drier air moves in for the weekend with temps warming back into the low 80s by Friday. Sunny and pleasant through early next week. Rain chances will be minimal through the middle of next week.