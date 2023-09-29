Beautiful Fall Weekend Forecast
AM Headlines:
- Patchy AM Fog
- Clouds clear, sunny and warmer Friday
- Pleasant Fall Weekend
- Dry and warm through late next week
Discussion:
We’ve got a gorgeous setup for the weekend ahead. Patchy fog and any clouds will fade through the morning with sunny skies and highs topping out in the low 80s. It will be pleasant and warm across the region through the weekend with highs reaching the low 80s. Omega blocking pattern will begin to break down early next week, but dry and warm trend continues for much of the week. Rain chances return by next weekend.