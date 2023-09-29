Man Arrested For 2022 Sexual Assault Case On Charlotte Greenway

The Latest

An arrest has been made in relation to a sexual assault investigation that took place on the McAlpine Creek Greenway on September 7, 2022.

The suspect, Khalil Boler, attacked a female victim on the greenway and attempted to steal her cellphone and rape her, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. Police say the victim was able to fight Boler off while sustaining minor injuries.

Boler was arrested on Thursday, September 28th and was charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Rape, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Attempted Common Law Robbery, Interfering with Emergency Communication, Assault on a Female, and Sexual Battery.

Police say Boler was named a person of interest following a different case where he was arrested for two separate incidents that took place at the Target located on University City Boulevard. He was previously charged with Sexual Battery and Indecent Exposure.

Boler remains in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office with a $116,500 bond.

Original Story

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rape a woman Wednesday morning at a SE Charlotte greenway.

Police say a woman was walking when she was approached from behind by a man who forced her to the ground. Police say the man held her to the ground and began taking off her clothes in an attempt to rape her. The woman screamed during the attack and fought back. She managed to get her cell phone and called for help.

The woman described the suspect as a black male, 5’6, heavy build with long, shoulder length braided hair. She says the suspect was wearing black, long shorts, and black shoes. People at the greenway were shocked it happened during the day.

“It’s kinda crazy to hear. I can see it cause around this time there’s not as many people, but it’s still crazy to hear,” says Mitchell Stone, Charlotte resident.

“I’ll have to look for a route that is open, where everybody can see me if something happens to me,” says Karina Vazquez, Charlotte resident.

CMPD will increase patrols along the greenway until the suspect is caught. If you have any information about this case, call Crimestoppers.