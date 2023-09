GASTONIA, N.C. – A Gastonia police officer was arrested Thursday, September 28th by the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, according to a police report.

Officer Xana Dove, 26, was arrested around 5 p.m. at the Gastonia Police Department.

Dove is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, and filing a false police report.

Dove was taken into custody without incident.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Check back for details.