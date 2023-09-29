Talk, Truth Tea: Rising’s Joe Duncan Hands Out Merch On The Rising Couch

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Taylor Swift fans have apparently given their blessing to the budding relationship between Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce. They are down with the romance so much that they have created their own merchandise giving their stamp of approval on the coming together of the couple. The t-shirts and other items can be found on Etsy. The shirts range in price from $10 to $38. They come with messages like Swift-Kelce 2024.