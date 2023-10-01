Everything You Need To Know About Prime Big Deals Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Prime Big Deals Day starts Tuesday, October 10th through Wednesday, October 11th.

Prime Big Deals Days is the second largest Amazon sale of the year next to Prime Day. We’re just a few days away from great deals! Amazon’s products will be on sale with tremendous discounts across all categories including tech, home, beauty, furniture, and much more.

For customers wanting a head start, sales begin as early as 3 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10th, and continue through Wednesday, October 11th until 12. a.m.

Who’s Eligible?

Amazon Big Prime Deals are eligible only to Amazon Prime members. Luckily, there are ways to get in on the discount action if you are not currently a Prime member.

Here’s How:

Sign up for a 30-day free trial, or if you are a student between the ages of 18-24 you are eligible for a 6-month Prime Student trial. Customers ready to sign on to Amazon Prime can click here to sign up for a full subscription.

Get a headstart with Amazon Prime deals here.