CMPD: Customer Shoots Employee at East Charlotte Taco Bell After Believing He Got The Wrong Change

The Latest

The suspect in custody has been identified as Doll Andrew McLendon, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

McLendon, 67, has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property.

Original Story

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An East Charlotte Taco Bell employee was shot after a drive-through customer believed he was given the wrong amount of change, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a call at the Taco Bell restaurant on Albemarle Road around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say they located an employee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a news release, the witness’s statement indicated that after ordering food in the drive-thru, the suspect grew aggressive when he believed he was given an incorrect amount of change. The suspect reportedly left the drive-through and entered the restaurant, growing angrier until he reached for a firearm and began shooting inside the restaurant, striking an employee. The suspect fled the scene immediately after, officers say.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Investigation in the Hickory Grove Division https://t.co/27GguKjKyj — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 1, 2023

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, October 1st, officers say they confirmed the vehicle’s description based on witness statements and located the suspected vehicle parked at an apartment complex.

According to a news release, officers obtained a warrant and made contact with the suspect. Officers say the alleged shooter walked out and surrendered.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.