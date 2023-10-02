Dry & Warm Through The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s near 60.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers? Highs in the upper 70s.

Tropics:

– Tropical Storm Philippe is hanging out close to the northern Lesser Antilles. Thankfully, wind shear is keeping most of the heavy rain to the east of the islands. Philippe is forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the week, but will stay out to sea.

Lack Of Rain:

– We are sitting on day 15 with no measurable rainfall now. This streak will likely continue as our cold front on Friday will bring cooler temperatures, but will not have much moisture.