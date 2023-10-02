Police Searching For Suspect In Fort Mill Bank Robbery

1/3

2/3

3/3





FORT MILL, S.C. – The Fort Mill Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery that took place last Friday.

On September 29th at approximately 4:23 p.m., police officers responded to the First Citizens Bank on SC Highway 160 West after reports of a bank robbery.

Upon arrival, police were informed by employees that a man presented a note, demanding money. The suspect received an unspecified amount of money and left the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

The male suspect didn’t indicate he was armed during the robbery.

Police say the suspect was described as a light skin male that was wearing a tan shirt, grey sweatpants and glasses.

An investigation is currently underway. No further information is available at this time.

Check back for updates.