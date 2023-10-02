Warmer than Average Temps to Start October

AM Headlines:

AM Patchy Fog

Above-average highs in the mid-80s, sunny and dry

Temps will remain above average through much of the week

Friday’s cold front will bring some rain chances to the area

Cooling down this weekend

First Frost for the high country Sunday AM? Discussion:

It won’t feel like the first week of October across the region. A blocking pattern will keep temps above average over the next few days with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows near 60. Sunny and dry through Thursday as a Rex Block Pattern sets up, keeping the forecast pattern similar each day. A cold front Friday will bring the best chance of rain all week with scattered showers Friday into early Saturday. Cooling down this weekend. Highs will reach the mid-70s Saturday with a chilly Fall evening forecast Saturday night as lows dip into the 40s for much of the region. It could be the first frost of the season for the mountains with temps in the 30s for some of the highest elevations. Highs on Sunday will struggle to break out of the upper 60s to lower 70s.