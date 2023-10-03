Two Toddlers, Father Dead In York County House Fire

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A house fire on Barron Park in York County killed a man and two young children on the morning of Sunday, October 1st, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The York County Coroner’s Office said officials responded to the Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill to investigate the fatal house fire, leaving a family of three – Bryan Patton Jr., 27, Malayah Patton, 3, and Milani Patton, 2 – dead.

The York City Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina State Fire Marshal, and the York County Coroner’s Office are investigating the deaths and the cause of the fire.

The coroners said the autopsy and toxicology reports have been completed.