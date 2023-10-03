Tasty Tuesday: Chef Mara Makes Religieuse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re getting a French pastry for Tasty Tuesday! Chef Mara with The Foodie School in Fort Mill is here making religeuse, and teaching Lawrence how to say it.

Religieuse Dough

Pate a Choux Ingredients

1 Cup Milk

1 Stick Butter

1/2 tsp. Salt

6 oz. Bread Flour

3-5 Eggs, room temperature (start with 3 and check consistency of batter)

Directions

Preheat oven to 425° Combine milk, butter, and salt in a heavy saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat and add the flour all at once. Stir quickly. Return the pan to moderate heat and stir vigorously until the dough forms a ball and pulls away from the sides of the pan and a thick film forms on the bottom of the pan. Transfer the dough to the bowl of a mixer. With the paddle attachment, mix at low speed until the dough has cooled slightly (warm but not hot to the touch). At medium speed, beat in the eggs one at a time. Make sure each egg is completely incorporated before adding the next one. When you have added enough eggs, dough will form a V off of the paddle attachment and should be able to “wave” at you. Place dough in a pastry bag and pipe dough in 4” lengths about ½” high on a baking sheet lined with parchment or a silicone baking liner. Bake at 425 for 10 minutes. Lower the heat to 375 and continue baking until the eclairs are well-browned and very crisp (about 15-20 minutes). Remove from oven and let cool in a warm place.

Foodie School Times: 8 min. at 425° – 12 min. at 375°

For Chocolate Glaze

½ cup heavy cream

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate

Directions

Heat cream in a small saucepan until just simmering. Add chocolate and whisk until smooth. Let come to room temperature before using. It should be thick but still pourable. To assemble éclairs: slice éclairs in half and fill bottom half with pastry cream. Top with remaining half. Pour chocolate glaze over top and serve.

Pastry Cream (Crème Pâtissière)

Ingredients

4 Cups Milk

1 Cup Sugar, divided

3 Egg yolks

3 Whole eggs

1/3 Cup Cornstarch

4 Tbsp. Butter

1 Tsp. Vanilla extract

1 Tbsp. Hazelnut Spread

1 Tbsp. Frangelico Liqueur

Directions