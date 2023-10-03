Warm Trend Continues for Now, Changes Coming this Weekend

AM Headlines:

Patchy Mountain Valley Fog

Sunny and above-average highs today

Staying warm and dry through Thursday

Cold front brings isolated showers Friday PM – Early Saturday

Cooler Weekend

Mountain Frost Sunday AM? Discussion:

High pressure will keep our forecast quiet these next few days. Temps will remain a few degrees above average today with highs reaching the mid-80s under sunny skies. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s under clear skies. The rest of the week will be more of the same with dry days and slightly above-average highs. Temps will remain warm through Thursday with highs near 80. A cold front will slide into the region Friday night bringing scattered showers to the mountains and isolated showers for the rest of the area into early Saturday. Cooler air will work its way into the region with highs in the low 70s Saturday. Sunday morning will bring a frosty start to the mountains as lows fall into the 30s, while the rest of the area will see temps fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday and Monday will be well below average with highs only reaching the upper 60s.