Charlotte Events: Oktoberfest, Movies in the Park & More

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Molly Kenny with Charlotte Center City Partners knows all the fun events around town! This week she’s got four for us, from a movie in the park, to a potential new best friend.

Moves in the Park: Hocus Pocus

This Saturday, October 7th, everyone’s invited to grab their favorite picnic blankets and head over to Wilmore Centennial Park, located at 1711 S Tryon St. Get ready for an evening of free activities, music, and a delightful movie in the park! The movie will start promptly after sunset, around 7:15-7:30.

Dog Adoption Event & Fundraiser with Carolina P.A.W.S

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 8th, from 4 pm to 6 pm at Monday Night Garden Co., 2217 S. Tryon St. Join us for a heartwarming dog adoption event and fundraiser hosted by Carolina P.A.W.S. You can meet adorable, adoptable dogs, learn about volunteer and foster opportunities, and enjoy a beer or two. Plus, a portion of Monday Night Brewing’s sales will be donated to support the incredible work of Carolina P.A.W.S.

Geek and Grub Market (Wizard Edition)

Coming up on Saturday, October 14th, from 12 pm to 4 pm at Victoria Yards, 209 E 7th St, get ready to escape reality for a few hours at the special Wizard Edition of the Geek & Grub Market. Embrace your inner wizard and represent your house while enjoying exciting wizard-themed competitions and activities. Be sure to visit the HQ booth, where kids can grab a free goodie and everyone can learn about a fantastic, FREE scavenger hunt! When you’re feeling thirsty, quench your thirst at the Geek Tavern a signature nerdy, non-alcoholic drinks. And don’t forget to explore the delicious offerings from food trucks, as well as the unique wares brought by vendors, just for you!

Mecklenburg Oktoberfest