Charlotte Woman Calls 911 Following ‘Road Rage’ Incident With Tow Truck Driver

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman says she called police after being involved in a road rage incident with a local tow truck driver.

Shavonn Warren says 55-year-old David Satterfield put his hands around her neck, as the two got into a scuffle back in July as they were driving along North Tryon Street off Old Concord Road. The incident happened she says after Satterfield refused to allow her to merge onto the roadway. Warren says the suspect followed her along Old Concord Road. When she stopped, she says Satterfield threw a bolt lock and hit her car. They got out of their vehicles.

“He had put his hands around my neck, and we’re scuffling. I got a scratch here, and a gash in my finger,” says Warren. She says Satterfield doused her with pepper spray, and then stole several items from her car, including money, jewelry and her ID. Warren called 911, and Satterfield was arrested the next day for breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

According to jail records, Satterfield, who operates Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement, a towing company, was also arrested the week before for allegedly stealing a firearm, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police say he was accused of stealing items from someone’s vehicle after towing it.

WCCB News reached out to Satterfield about the current charges. He told us they are false.

Back in 2020, WCCB News reported North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein filed a lawsuit against Satterfield and his tow truck company, A1 Solutions, for allegedly price gouging and predatory towing. That case is still pending in court.