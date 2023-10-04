Enjoy the Warmer Temps While They Last..

AM Headlines

Patchy AM Fog

Warm and dry stretch continues

Clouds increase Friday ahead of a cold front

Isolated to scattered showers Friday PM

Cooler Weekend

Patchy Frost Higher Elevations Sun AM – Mon AM Discussion

Warm and Dry Trend Continues for Now

Waking up to some patchy fog across the area. Any fog that develops this morning will lift by 9am. Warm and dry trend continues with highs reaching the low to mid 80s today as a Rex Block sets up off the coast. Temps will remain above average in the low 80s through the end of the week.

Cold Front Brings Isolated Rain Chances Late Friday

Clouds will begin to build in Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. Isolated to widely scattered showers possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Behind this front there will be much colder air that will flood into the region this weekend — the first BIG cold front of the Fall.

Much Cooler Weekend, First Frost of the Season for the High Country

Saturday will be cooler, but pleasant with highs in the low 70s. Winds will pick up Saturday night with lows dropping into the 30s for the mountains and 40s across the rest of the region. The wind may hamper frost development for the high country Sunday morning. Temps will struggle to break out fo the 50s and 60s Sunday with overnight lows once again falling into the 30s and 40s from the Mountains to the Piedmont. Frost is more likely Monday morning with calm to light winds and clear skies. Below average temps continue next week, with highs beginning to recover by Tuesday into Wednesday.