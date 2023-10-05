Friday Cold Front Brings Big Changes

AM Headlines

Warm w/ highs in the low 80s to end the week

Clouds fill in tonight ahead of a cold front

A cold front will bring scattered showers to the mountains on Friday

Much colder and drier this weekend

Breezy Saturday, Temps about 5 degrees below average

Chill sets in Sunday AM — 30s for Mountains, 40s across the rest of the area

Slowly warming up next week Discussion

Above average stretch coming to an end

Although it won’t be quite as warm as yesterday, highs will still reach the low 80s for much of the area this afternoon. Clouds fill in tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers are possible across the mountains on Friday, with nothing more than isolated showers for the rest of the area Friday night.

Cold front brings chill this weekend

Once the front passes much drier and cooler air arrives this weekend. It will be breezy Saturday with highs reaching the low 70s — a good 5 degrees below average. Potential for increased fire danger due to the lack of rain, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions. Saturday night will be cold with lows dropping into the 30s across the mountains and 40s for the rest of the area. Due to the wind, we won’t see much more than patchy frost across the high country but that will change Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend and season so far with highs struggling to break out of the mid 60s.

Temps rebound slowly next week

Monday morning will be chilly again with temps in the 30s and 40s across the area. Things begin to slowly warm up next week. Highs will rebound back into the mid 70s by Tuesday.