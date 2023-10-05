Funeral Held For Sarah Stevenson, Civil Rights Activist and Student Board Member

CHARLOTTE – Family, friends, and city officials gathered to honor the life and legacy of Sarah Stevenson. She died September 26th at 97 years old. Elloree Erwin shared memories with WCCB’s Emma Mondo of her big sister.

“What ever she was involved in it one hundred percent,” said Erwin. “She had a saying whenever there was a disagreement. She would say alright well we will agree to disagree.”

Born in Heath Springs, South Carolina in 1925, Stevenson was the oldest of 14 siblings.

Not only was Stevenson a loved mother, sister and friend. she was also a well known and well respected leader here in Charlotte.

Stevenson was a pioneer of civil rights in Mecklenburg County. She was a leader in desegregating city schools in the 70’s.

In 1980, she was the first black woman elected to the Charlotte Mecklenburg school board.

Stevenson walked, so that women like Senator Joyce Waddell could run.

“I’m there because of her advocacy, her encouragement, and her leadership,” said Waddell.

Stevenson later served on a citizens advisory board. She helped create a plan to bus students to de-segregated schools, when the supreme court ordered it in a landmark ruling in 1971.

Her role opened doors for future African American women to hold positions of power and become change makers.

“It was truly a gift to sit with all of the women of the state legislature, the city council, the women on the school board to celebrate Sarah” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, “because with out her, none of us would be sitting on that pew.”

Local leaders tell me the impact of Stevenson’s legacy will continue for generations.

“We don’t know that in this community they’ll be another like her. She is loved and is and appreciated and she’s always in our hearts,” said Waddell.