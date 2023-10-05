Matthews Police Searching For Two Missing Boys

1/2 Jaymar Christian

2/2 Colby Hager



MATTHEWS, N.C. – The Matthews Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing teenage boys. Jaymar Christian and Colby Hager were last seen walking near Wineberry Court in the Town of Matthews on Wednesday, October 4th at around 3 a.m.

Christian, 13, stands approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Christian was last seen wearing a light blue jogging set.

Hager, 15, is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with straight blonde hair and brown eyes. Hager was wearing a black shirt, green hoodie and gray pants when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on the location of these two boys are encouraged to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 or to dial 911.