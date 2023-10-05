More Clouds & A Few Showers Close Out The Workweek

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated drizzle possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Low to mid 60s.

Friday: AM patchy fog possible. Clouds early, but they will decrease in the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy. Highs near 70. Wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s!

Lack Of Rain:

– We are sitting on day 18 with no measurable rainfall now. An isolated drizzle is possible this evening and Friday, but it will not amount to measurable rain. Isolated showers are in the forecast late Friday night, but most of us will stay dry.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin