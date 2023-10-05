Novant Health Lays Off 160 Employees In Organizational Restructure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Novant Health announced Thursday morning that it will be reducing its workforce by 160 employees as the company plans to redesign its organizational structure. The layoffs will account for less than 0.5% of the company’s positions.

According to the Novant Health spokesperson, the layoffs mainly impact management and administrative positions.

Below is an official statement from a Novant Health spokesperson:

Novant Health is making changes across the health system as part of an organizational redesign plan. In a challenging healthcare environment, we are focused on how we can work differently to prioritize direct patient care, operate more efficiently and reimagine how we serve our patients.

As part of that work, we are taking the difficult step of reducing our workforce by 160 positions, or less than 0.5% of the 36,000 positions across the health system. This reduction mainly impacts management and administrative roles. We take these decisions very seriously and are grateful for our team members’ service and contributions to our patients and our communities. We are doing everything we can to support them through this transition.

This decision absolutely will not affect our ability to deliver high-quality, safe care to our patients and communities. Novant Health is a strong organization with a bold vision for the future, exploring new and different ways to innovate to deliver even better care and create remarkable experiences for our patients, people and communities.