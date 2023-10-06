Caught On Video: Thieves Steal ATM Machine From North Charlotte Gas Station

CHARLOTTE — New surveillance video shows the moments thieves ripped out an ATM Machine at a north Charlotte gas station. It’s the second ATM theft in Charlotte this week.

The latest happened Thursday around 4 a.m., at the BP Gas Station on Old Statesville Road. The store surveillance video shows the suspects dressed in black, smashing the front glass door of the business and climbing inside. They then attach a rope with a hook onto the ATM, and then to the back of a U-Haul truck and pull the machine out of the store. The suspects grab it and take off.

The owner says at least $5,000 was inside the machine when it was stolen. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating if the crimes could be connected to a possible ATM theft ring.

A similar theft happened Monday when thieves stole an ATM machine from the Brooks Sandwich House in NODA.