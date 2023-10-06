Local ‘Make-A-Wish’ Kids To Serve As ‘Royalty For The Day’ At The Carolina Renaissance Festival

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Two princess-loving cousins from Rutherfordton will get the royal treatment this weekend at the Carolina Renaissance Festival thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Six-year-old Maisyn and four-year-old Chrisley have both shown incredible strength in the face of adversity.

Maisyn is currently battling a nervous system disorder and Chrisley is bravely fighting leukemia. Both girls wanted the same wish: to visit the magical world of Walt Disney World. That dream will come true for them this Winter but in the meantime they will get to experience the royal treatment at the Renaissance Festival on Sunday, October 8th.

As part of their royal duties, the girls will be outfitted by the Carolina Renaissance Festival in official princess garb and dresses and then will accompany the Queen and her royal entourage as they traverse across the Fair to enter the Royal Pavilion for The Queen’s Court around 12pm. In addition, in the lead-up to ‘A Joust for the Queen’s Favor,’ the Queen herself will publicly honor Maisyn and Chrisley as ‘Royalty for the Day’ in an official coronation before a crowd of approximate 2,000 spectators gathered for the jousting tournament at 12:15pm on Sunday.

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina and the Carolina Renaissance Festival are proud to come together in a join effort to ensure that Maisyn and Chrisley experience a day fit for a Queen that they will not soon forget.

Make-A-Wish serves a unique mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

