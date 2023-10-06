Temps Plummet This Weekend

AM Headlines:

AM Sprinkles ahead of cold front

Still warm today w. highs near 80

Isolated shower tonight possible

Breezy and cooler weekend

Chilly start Sunday/Monday

Warming back up next week Discussion:

Cold front will move through the area later tonight, but ahead of this front we are seeing a few sprinkles across the area. Spotty showers will clear by mid morning with clouds fading through the day. Highs will reach the low 80s. A shower or two is possible tonight ahead of the cold front with much drier and cooler air sweeping in fast Saturday. Overnight lows will fall near 60 with highs only reaching the low 70s across the piedmont. Winds will pick up with gusts up to 40 mph across the mountains and up to 20 mph across the rest of the area. Temps will plummet Saturday night with lows falling into the 30s and 40s. Breeze will hinder widespread frost Sunday morning. Sunday will be chilly with highs 10-15 degrees below average in the low to mid 60s under sunny skies. The chill and threat of patchy frost across the mountains will continue Monday morning. Temps will slowly warm back near 80 by mid week next week.