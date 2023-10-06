Two Men Charged With Murder Of Salisbury Mother

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police arrested two men charged with the murder of a beloved mother.

On Wednesday, police arrested 23-year-old Nasir Fudge and 18-year-old Jaylon Lamont Hicks for the homicide of Nohemy Hernandez-Laines.

Police found her body at her home on Park Avenue on September 17. They say her injuries were consistent with an assault. Fudge and Hicks were taken into custody and placed into the Rowan County Detention center under no bond.

Police also believe the suspects broke into the victim’s home back on August 31, and stole several items.