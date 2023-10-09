2023 Verse & Vino Celebrates A Decade Of Literature And Libraries With Five New York Times Best-Selling Authors Including Roxane Gay

1/8

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation announces the tenth annual Verse & Vino — an evening celebrating great writers, great wine and library supporters. The evening will feature New York Times bestselling authors Melanie Benjamin, Roxane Gay, Sadeqa Johnson, Etaf Rum, and Brad Taylor.

The evening event — presented by PNC Bank and emceed by radio legend Sheri Lynch — celebrates the joy of reading and reflects on the importance of libraries and literacy in our community. The event is hosted by co-chairs Gene and Jean Cochrane and Charles Thomas and Micaila Milburn and is expected to draw over 1,300 attendees to the Charlotte Convention Center on November 2, 2023.

This year’s Verse & Vino welcomes the following authors:

Melanie Benjamin is the author of the New York Times and USA Today bestselling historical novels The Swans of Fifth Avenue, about Truman Capote and his society swans; The Aviator’s Wife, a novel about Anne Morrow Lindbergh; and Mistress of the Ritz, based on the true story of the American woman who ran the Ritz during World War II, catering to the Nazi occupiers by day while working for the Resistance by night. Melanie’s latest novel is California Golden, set in the “thrilling early days of California surf culture in this dazzling saga of ambition, sacrifice, and the tangled ties between mothers and daughters.” She lives in Chicago with her husband.

Verse & Vino is an annual fundraiser for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation, which supports the CommonSpark campaign including the building of a new Main Library; programs, services, digital and print collections; and a growing endowment for the future needs of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. It is presented by PNC Bank, and supported by Honeywell, American Airlines, Bank of America, Southminster, Lowe’s, Rodgers Builders, and many other corporations and private individuals.

“During the past decade, Verse & Vino has become a cherished event for Charlotteans who recognize the Library’s important role in improving lives and building a stronger community,” said Weston Andress, PNC regional president for Western Carolinas. “All of us at PNC are proud to have supported this meaningful event – and what it represents – since its inception, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone year for Verse & Vino.”

This year, the Library Foundation hopes to raise $1,000,000 during the tenth-anniversary celebration of Verse & Vino, to support the Library’s mission to create a community of readers and empower individuals with free access to information and the universe of ideas.

More information about Verse & Vino and this year’s featured authors is available at foundation.cmlibrary.org/events/verse-vino, and tickets can be purchased online or by calling Teleia White (704) 416-0803.